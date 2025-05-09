Man Was Walking On The Sidewalk When A Woman Exited A Store And Opened The Door In His Face. But Now She Thinks He Was Rude For Not Yielding To Her.

Some people think they own the whole sidewalk.

AITA for walking on a sidewalk and not yielding for someone who opened a store door on my shoulder and walked out the store. I was minding my business walking down a sidewalk. A lady quickly walked out of a store. She opened the door in my face. I barely had time to move out of the way.

She hit my shoulder with the door, and we physically bumped as she briskly and immediately walked out. She started cursing and yelling at me, saying I should have yielded because I should have seen her and because she’s a woman.

I said that the priority is with people on the sidewalk, not to those exiting stores. I also said that on top of that, I couldn’t see her. I walked away.

Some other lady caught up to me and berated me, saying that lady #1 was right. I told her to mind her own business. And I walked away.

He didn’t do anything wrong. She should apologize for opening the door in his face.

Sidewalks are for walking, not dodging entitled people.

