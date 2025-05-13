Man Who Was About To Turn Right Stopped At A Red Light, But The Female Driver Behind Him Lost Her Mind Over It And Kept Honking At Him

Some drivers think the rules don’t apply when they’re in a hurry, but sometimes there’s a gray area in the law.

What would you do if you were at a red light and nobody was coming. Would you think it was okay to turn right on red, or would you wait to turn until the light changed?

This man was about to turn, but when the traffic light turned red, he stopped.

However, the lady driver behind him kept was very impatient.

Read the story below to find out more.

Honk your horn at me at the intersection, you can wait until I decide to turn. I was at work the other day. Roughly 4:00 am, give or take. I was approaching a light that had just turned red. I put my turn signal on and pulled into the right lane.

This man encountered a rude lady driver on the road.

I came to a complete stop, like you’re supposed to, nly to have the 20-something twatwaffle behind me almost rear-end me. She laid on her horn, and started flipping me off. She was also screaming and yelling.

She thought he would slowly turn right.

Apparently, she thought I was going to do the typical thing that so many people do in the state that I live in, which is to just cruise slowly through the stop light if it’s clear. So, I sat there.

But he didn’t move and waited for the stoplight to change.

I didn’t make my turn. I just waited until the light turned green. This annoyed her even more, and she kept honking and yelling.

She started screaming at him and calling him names.

When the light turned green, I made my turn. And the crazy jerk pulled around beside me. She started screaming about how I have to make the turn, that I need to learn the laws and I’m an idiot, yadda yadda yadda.

She sped away.

She then sped away only to have to stop at the next stop light. Sorry toots, there is no law in the state I live in that says you must turn right on a red light, but there is one law saying to come to a full stop at a red light.

If the law says that you can turn right on red, then turn if nobody is coming! Otherwise, wait until the light changes.

Obeying traffic rules annoys idiots on the road.

