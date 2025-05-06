Manager Denies Employee A Promotion Because They “Do Not Manage Projects,” But When They Lose All Support, They End Up Leaving The Company

Some managers love to set the rules until those rules turn around and cause headaches for them.

What would you do if your boss publicly claimed you were not qualified for certain responsibilities, only to expect you to keep handling them anyway?

Would you quietly keep doing the extra work?

Or would you let them live with the standards they set?

In today’s story, one employee finds themselves in this exact situation.

Here’s how it all happened.

You don’t get the grade as you don’t manage projects I had a meeting with my manager and HR, where he explained that I don’t get the next grade because I don’t manage projects. An hour later, the same manager asked for a status on a project. I replied calmly, “I don’t know, ask the project manager.”

The manager really didn’t like where the conversation was headed.

The manager responded, “Don’t be like that; I haven’t got anyone else.” I just said, “Well, that’s not my problem; you were very clear with HR that I don’t manage projects.” Strangely, that particular manager left the company, and no one missed him.

Wow! That was so wrong.

From the sound of it, they don’t appreciate what he does at all, but another company probably would.

