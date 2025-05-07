His Friend Took Full Advantage Of His Generosity, But He Played The Long Game And Got Back At Him Thirteen Years Later

Imagine being generous enough to treat your newly engaged friends a nice dinner, only for them to order the most expensive item on the menu times two.

This is what happened to this man, but thirteen years later, he finally got even while using his friend’s personality against him.

Let’s see what he did.

Lobster Spaghetti I think this is petty, but I’ll let you judge. Back in 1999, I started work in a manufacturing company. Met a few good friends and generally had a wonderful time. Now I didn’t make a ton of money, but I did all right. This has little to do with the story. A coworker/friend was getting married, and I thought it would be nice to treat him and his soon-to-be wife to a nice dinner.

That’s incredibly nice of him.

I asked him if I could treat them the following Saturday at our local restaurant, whose name sounds like Bolive Marden. I brought up that I’m not made of money, and if they didn’t order alcohol, I would be pleased to buy them dinner.

My spouse and I were at the restaurant first. While sitting there, I made a “what if” joke about them ordering the most expensive item on the menu, which was Lobster Spaghetti.

It would be bonkers to actually order that, and that was what the joke was all about.

I again don’t have a problem with buying dinner. However, I do feel that if someone is buying, try and have a little decorum and restraint. But that’s just me. Anyway, they come in, and we all start talking about the wedding and how exciting it is. I mentioned we had been married for almost 10 years at the time. And marriage is a commitment and has to be cultivated and nurtured. By the time the wait staff approached we all knew what we were getting.

Then an awkward thing happened…

They both ordered the lobster spaghetti. I gave my honey a smile and enjoyed our meal. They had a good time, but I felt I was taken advantage of.

He couldn’t shake it, even years later.

So now for the petty revenge. It took me about 13 years to pull it off. But I think it was pretty good. The coworker’s marriage ended after about 5 years and 3 kids later. Really 2 because the 3rd is believed to be someone else’s. Maybe that was the catalyst; who knows? The coworker moved to the southwest part of the U.S. We kept in touch on social media, and I knew his location.

He decided to pay a visit.

My spouse and I were riding our motorcycle across the country and thought it would be great to stop by. So we made arrangements to meet up at a Mexican restaurant for dinner. It was implied that it would be just us 3. But when we arrived, it was him and his 3 kids and 2 of the kid’s friends.

Typical of his friend to surprise him. But he was about to surprise him as well.

We did the meet and greet and I excused myself to go to the bathroom. I stopped our server and told him that I would be paying for just my and my spouse’s dinners and drinks. The table ordered lots of food, chips, salsa, cheese, and guacamole. My friend was ordering beer after beer.

Show time.

After we had finished, I excused myself once again and paid for my portion. I came back to the table and gave my spouse the high sign that we were leaving. When I stood up to leave and say my goodbyes he looked like a deer in headlights. I told him I had paid for my portion and wished him well. It’s probably not that interesting and I’ve done way more petty things than this. But it’s definitely the longest I ever waited to return the favor.

His friend still expected him to pay for everything. Not this time!

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.

What goes around comes around…

Even if it takes over a decade.

