Man’s Parents Had Annoying Double Standards When He Was A Kid, So When They Came To Visit Him Abroad, He Decided To Get Petty For Old Times’ Sake

Parents use certain tactics to raise their kids but forget that those kids will grow up and remember everything.

In this man’s case, after years of enduring his parents’ rules and quirks, he decided to get a little petty while they were visiting him in Japan.

Let’s see what he did.

Some petty revenge on my mum. This might be a soft one but every time I remember it, it still makes me chuckle. So I don’t hate my parents, they’re actually pretty nice. However, during my upbringing there were a few annoyances I’m still a bit sour about. My mom loved macaroni, which I hate, but she hates fish, which I love.

Her arrangement wasn’t favorable towards him.

She used to make macaroni every week and I just had to take it. But whenever me and my dad made fish, we had to make something else for her. I didn’t like this double standard. Mom would always buy bread with chewy crusts. I couldn’t get off the table before I ate all of it because “if you don’t eat the crusts you’ll never become able to whistle.”

That was annoying, but there was more.

Mum refused to buy a dishwasher, because “then you all complain about filling the dishwasher instead of doing the dishes” Mom hates it when she isn’t in control, so she has to drive the car. If she doesn’t she “drives together with you” e.g. “Look left, did you see that car? You know the pedestrian has priority here right?” -_- yes yes.

Then he had the chance to let some steam off about those childhood annoyances.

So fast forward 15 years and I was living in Japan for a year for work and my parents came to visit. I toured them around Japan for 3 weeks which was awesome, but I couldn’t help being super petty. I deliberately booked ryokans (traditional Japanese hotels) that serve food in your room. All the food was fish, and mum just had to eat it. Just like I had to eat the macaroni. 😈😈

That’s pure evil!

I showed her that bread in Japanese convenience stores had no crusts. I kept rubbing that in. Japan has a workaholic culture. People don’t have time to cook, so there are restaurants everywhere where you get healthy food for cheap. I kept rubbing in how we don’t have to do the dishes….

Hehehe.

I rented a camper van for a few days. Mom doesn’t have an international driver’s license so she was not allowed to drive. Also in Japan they drive on the left, which isn’t super difficult, but she couldn’t school me on the rules because she has no experience with driving on the left whatsoever.

Now I was the one explaining the rules! 😈😈

So yeah, I got my petty revenge.

Vindicatiooon! A truly petty story.

