Mechanic Showed What Happened To A Car After A Customer Took It To A Discount Oil Change Business

Folks, let this viral TikTok video be a lesson to you…

Don’t go to quick in-and-out places to get your car’s oil changed!

If you do, you run the risk of causing serious damage to your vehicle.

Trust me on this, it’s happened to me before…

A mechanic named Izaiah posted a video and talked to viewers about an unfortunate customer of his who brought it his car after he’d gone the cheap route to get an oil change.

Izaiah told viewers that they took the car to a Take 5 oil service chain…and now the vehicle was having problems.

Izaiah showed viewers that oil was leaking from the car after the customer’s Take 5 stop.

In the video’s caption, he said that the customer was “cooked.”

Check out the video.

Let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

Let this be a lesson to you…don’t go cheap when it comes to oil changes!

