Mom And Her Boyfriend Are At Odds Because Her Teenage Daughter Won’t Do The Dishes, But Mom Thinks Having A Cast Is A Good Reason To Sit Out The Chore For Awhile

Blended families can be tricky to navigate for a whole load of reasons.

Not only are there potential jealousies, inequalities, and rivalries that need to be ironed out between the kids, it’s important that both the parents are approaching their parenting from the same perspective too.

Otherwise, there is going to be some butting of heads – and not necessarily from the kids.

Take the family in this story for example.

The mom thinks her teenage daughter is a model child, while her boyfriend takes issue with her behavior.

Read on to find out what she did to cross him, and how it might change the family dynamic for good.

AITA for not wanting my 16 year old to do dishes with a cast on her hand? My boyfriend and I (both 37) keep fighting. He goes through long periods of just basically ignoring me and the kids (one of whom is three years old, and his child). My oldest is sixteen years old. She works two jobs and does really amazingly in school. She has goals she is actively and strongly working on.

Let’s see how this family reached breaking point.

My eldest daughter recently broke her thumb, pointer and middle finger fingers. She’s in a cast for a few more weeks because the bone chipped right on the tendon and might need surgery to correct it if it doesn’t heal in the next three weeks. My boyfriend knows this, but doesn’t care. If I ask her to do chores she does, no arguments no telling me off (to my face anyways), she does what I ask. The hand that has the cast is her dominant hand. Recently he told me to have her come do the dishes and I told him no. If he wanted her to help then fine, but it won’t be dishes.

This mom has her reasons for not letting her daughter do the dishes.

She’s got her fingers wrapped, along with the cast, and can’t get that hand wet at all. I don’t want her to accidentally break the dishes either. They always go missing and I can barely afford my monthly bills, never mind new dishes. Plus, I don’t want her to get hurt. I said I would do them and he got mad. It wasn’t because I just worked all day either or that he cares if I relax or not, he just seems to have an issue with her and it breaks my heart.

And this situation just keeps getting worse.

Her biological dad has nothing to do with her, so she doesn’t really have a positive male role model in her life. She really is a good kid, completely responsible and reliable. She’s been saving money for a car and a trip with her school across country, but my boyfriend thinks she should have to pay for bills too. While I don’t see an issue in having her help pay for her cell phone, I just feel she needs to pay for her car and trip first. Now he is acting like he hates me. AITA?

This family situation is completely toxic.

The boyfriend is neglectful and immature at best, but seemingly totally abusive.

He won’t let this kid be a kid: instead, he’s expecting miracles of her, and responsibilities way beyond her years.

And that’s without getting into all the stonewalling…

Let’s see what the people of Reddit thought about this.

This person had some firm words for the mom.

While others were a little more empathetic toward her situation.

Meanwhile, this person had been through a similar situation, and offered up a warning to the mom.

It’s so clear that the daughter is not the problem here.

The only immature person is the 37 year old man-child that the girl’s mom lives with.

They need to get him out of their lives – the mental and physical health of every member of that family depends on it.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.