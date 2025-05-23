Mom Gets Lengthy Email Of Complaint From Principal Because Child Dares To Buy A Soda At School

Usually, when parents get notes home from school about their children’s behavior, it’s due to a major infraction.

But when this mom got a letter from the principal about her kid buying a drink at the school’s vending machine, she was utterly mystified.

TikTok user and mom @cassdamm took to social media to complain about what she saw as the principal “spying” on her kid because he dared to take a quick detour after a bathroom trip to buy a soda before returning to class.

According to this mom, the principal sent her a five paragraph email with a host of security camera pictures attached, all to complain about the apparently horrible sin of….buying a soda.

The boy in question got a hall pass to visit the bathroom during class, then stopped on the way back to purchase a soda from a vending machine.

The mom did not think this was a forbidden use of his time in the hall, with few differences between that behavior and stopping by the water fountain for a sip.

She says that he is used to stopping by for some caffeine when he’s experiencing anxiety.

But, more to the point, why was the principal so worried about a well-behaved kid getting a soda when he was out on a hall pass? Aren’t there better uses of this administrator’s time?

In the comments, people agree that his behavior was not cause for discipline or reporting. There are certainly more important things for a principal to be watching for.

Are the students at a school or in a prison?

Some people suggested she say as much to this principal in her response. If the kid is not in trouble, then why even bother reporting it?

After all, the child wasn’t skipping class, just getting a drink.

Are kids aren’t allowed to have anything to drink these days?

This principal needs to get their priorities straight.

This is definitely a weird complaint.

