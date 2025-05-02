Mom Told Her Kids Not To Play A Road Trip Game Called Punchbuggy Anymore, But One Of Her Kids Found A Loophole

Going on a road trip with kids or even a drive to the grocery store can be challenging.

Siblings often argue and squabble, and sometimes even an innocent road trip game can cause whining and arguing.

In today’s story, one mom is fed up with her kids whining and arguing about a road trip game, so she tells them not to play that game anymore.

At least, that’s what she thinks she said.

One of her kids found a loophole.

Let’s read the whole story to see what happens.

No punchbuggy in the car? Whatever, you’re the mom. Punchbuggy is a classic road trip game. For those who don’t know how the game works, while out on the road with your family/friends, you look for Volkswagen Beetles, and when you spot one, you (LIGHTLY) punch the person next to you on their shoulder and call out “Punchbuggy!” or say the color (ex: white Beetle = “White one!”). I played this game with my little sister all the time when our mom took us places. The only rule at the time was no punching the driver, which is reasonable.

All good things must come to an end.

Then, my sister started whining and complaining about me punching too hard, or just me punching her in general. I’d never severely harm her on purpose. I would stop before I accidentally left marks on her. It got to the point where, one day, my mom got sick of her whining, so she said “That’s it. No more playing punchbuggy in the car.” I shrugged, thinking that was no big deal.

He continued to count the Beetles anyway.

Then, an idea came to me. No punchbuggy in the car? Okay, mom! *[cue Grinch’s smile]* On the way to the store that day, I spotted several Beetles. 7-10, I think. But mom said no punchbuggy in the car. So, when we parked and got out of the car, as soon as my sister shut her door, I delivered several punches to her shoulder.

There were consequences.

When I was done, I turned to my mom and she was glaring at me. “I thought I said no more punchbuggy!” I smiled and shrugged. “You said no punchbuggy in the car. We’re out of the car.” In the end, I got my Switch taken away for the night, but it was worth it in my opinion. I may just start punching myself lol.

I can completely feel for the mom in this situation.

I can 100% see kids behaving like this and using your words against you.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

A game with more than one name.

This person expected a story written by someone older.

He sounds like he plays rough.

I hope his sister fights back.

It really does sound like a kid wrote this.

Kids do malicious compliance differently.

They’re pretty good at it.

