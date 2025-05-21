Mother’s Day Is Supposed To Be Special, But For This Family The Demands Are Too Much

Mother’s Day is supposed to be a celebration of maternal bond, of nurturing, raising, of the hardships and joys that come with motherhood.

Unfortunately, for a few people, it can also be an opportunity to take a quick ego trip.

Check out the details about how this family is really dealing with some stuff.

AITA for telling my sister I’m not getting her the stuff she wants for Mother’s Day? I (21F) told my sister (27F) a couple weeks ago that I will not be following her wish list for Mother’s Day this year because I’m tight on money. I just got a new car and want to get our mom something nice for Mother’s Day this year.

No, you didn’t read that wrong. It’s her SISTER making big Mother’s Day demands, not her mom.

She was upset and told me she didn’t want a gift card and that me and my brother could go half on a gift for her. My brother is also tight on money due to his financial obligations and he could barely afford to get our mom flowers on her birthday a couple weeks ago. She brought it up again and I told her the same thing, she would still get SOMETHING from me, but i’m not in the position to “go all out” for three people this year, because my brothers birthday also falls on Mother’s Day this year.

Man, is EVERYONE in this family a mother?

For a bit of a back story my sister has very expensive taste, going half with my brother would mean at least 50 coming from me or possibly more to cover a little more of the cost for my brother. For her birthday I went half ($100) on a purse with my mom for her, and with a new car payment and insurance, i can’t afford something nice like that for two people.

“A lot of money” is going to vary from person to person.

$100 on a gift would definitely be too heavy an expense for a lot of us.

She was upset when I said no again and said again that she didn’t want a gift card or a card or flowers. I said that she was ungrateful, the day is to acknowledge her as a mother, and I told her that she isn’t even MY mom, she’s my sister, and I wanted to get our mom, the person that birthed me, a nice gift because with the year she had I really think she deserves it. She ended the conversation, and is very obviously upset with me and hasn’t said a word to me since.

She just will not let it go.

So, AITA for telling my sister I won’t get her exactly what she wants this year but that I will still get her something to acknowledge her being a mother?

Let’s see what the comments make of this:

The roles seem weird here.

Check that at the door.

And here’s the REAL question.

Honestly, anyone who complains ~ in advance ~ about not getting a nice enough gift is pretty petty.

Time for a reality check.

