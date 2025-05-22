Moviegoers Were Rude After Finding Out A Movie Was Sold Out, So They Bought Tickets For The Next Day. But They Got Stuck With The Worst Seats After Refusing To Choose Their Own.

It’s funny how some customers think that being rude will get them better service.

But, in reality, it usually does the opposite.

What would you do if a pair of angry customers blamed you for a sold-out show, talked down to you, and demanded you pick their seats for them?

Would you still provide them with good service?

Or would you get them back by choosing the worst seats in the house?

In the following story, one movie theatre employee finds himself in this exact situation

Rude Customer… I work at a movie theater and today I was working at the box office (selling tickets). The popular movie right now is Sound of Freedom, and it was sold out. I had two customers, a middle-aged man (who stood angry the whole time) and a woman. Already with a snotty attitude, the woman approaches to buy the tickets and finds out we’re sold out. I ask them if they want to buy tickets for tomorrow because we’re not yet full, she accepts, but with MORE attitude.

Apparently, they didn’t care where they sat, so he chose for them.

The man stares me down… So I ask them to pick out their seats, they pause, think, then say they don’t care and tell me to pick them (with lots of attitude like it’s my fault that the movie is sold out tonight). Now there were plenty of good seats left, but since they had attitudes and were treating me badly, I said sure. I picked the seats closest to the screen, knowing that the movie would sell out and they couldn’t switch them. This is my microscopic petty revenge.

Yikes! Those two sound like a nightmare to deal with.

