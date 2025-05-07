Negligent Parents Let Their Kid Blow A Kazoo From A Toy Box For Hours While Everyone Else Was Annoyed, So He Gifted It To The Kid As They Were Leaving

It’s no secret that kids love noisy toys, but everyone else dreads even seeing them.

In this story, a man working at a modern bar got back at negligent parents who let their kid blow a kazoo for hours like there was no one else there.

Let’s see what he did.

Revenge served cold I’ve got a great example of petty revenge—not mine, but my late partner’s. I was thinking about it the other day. He used to work as a bartender in a modern bar—lots of cool IPAs, open to all ages, and even had a toy box for people who brought their kids. And in that toy box… was a kazoo.

Who let this happen?

One afternoon, a pair of parents let their kid get their hands on said kazoo right at the start of the day, and the kid did not let it go. Like, ever. The parents managed to find the table furthest from the bar, out on the terrace. Well, their kid spent hours blowing that thing nonstop, annoying the hell out of everyone else, while the parents didn’t lift a finger the entire time.

Those parents didn’t think about other people (or their own ears).

The afternoon went by, the evening rolled in, and around 8 p.m., they suddenly remembered they had a child. They came back, picked her up, dropped the kazoo back in the toy box, and headed for their car.

But her husband had an idea.

And that’s when the petty revenge hit: my partner grabbed the kazoo, caught up with them just before they reached the car, and handed it to the kid with a big smile—“She seemed to love it so much…” The look on the parents’ faces, too polite to say no, was worth every screechy minute of that noisy afternoon. So yeah, not my own story, but I think it deserved to be told!

That was quick thinking from him and an awesome outcome.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this petty revenge.

A reader shares their thoughts.

Machiavellian.

This commenter shares their opinion.

Yup.

Another reader confesses.

Right?

Just because they can endure the noise doesn’t mean other people will.

He taught them a lesson and got rid of the kazoo all at once.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.