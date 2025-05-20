Neighbor Kept Complaining About Some Noise Coming From Their Condo, So This Woman And Her Husband Tried To Be More Considerate

Living in a shared space means being a little considerate about your neighbors, but if you live in an apartment or condo, it’s impossible not to hear some noise from your neighbors.

How would you react if a neighbor constantly complained about noise you were making? Would you try to be quieter, or would you get frustrated at how picky they were being?

This woman and her husband moved into a new 2-bedroom condo unit.

They tried hard to be respectful and quiet, but their neighbor kept complaining about some noise coming from their unit.

Now, she’s not sure what to do.

Read the story below to find out more.

WIBTA if I stop answering my neighbor and accommodating their requests? My husband (28M) and I (26F) live in a condo complex. We used to rent a one-bedroom unit but bought one of the two-bedroom units back in August. We never had noise issues at our previous place. I think everyone understood noise comes with this type of living situation.

Now, the previous owners of our condo warned us that our new neighbors were difficult, but we took it with a grain of salt. Ever since we moved in, they would text us things that would bother them regarding noise. We would try our best to adjust our habits so they weren’t disturbed. For example, we stopped having guests over past 10:00 pm. We do not play music or clean past 8 pm.

This past weekend, they texted us to complain once again. They said they kept hearing doors close. My husband and I were confused since we hadn’t closed any doors since we were binge watching a show.

Last night, they texted us with the same complaint that doors were closing past 10 and it was waking them up. We closed the front door at little after 10:00 pm. This was not shared with them, but 2 floors below their window.

I was baffled because the texts makes it seem like they don’t want us closing the outside door after 10. I am almost 8 months pregnant, and if they can’t handle a door closing, how are they going to react to a newborn?

I am at the point where I no longer want to answer them or accommodate their requests since the requests are becoming unreasonable (in my opinion). However, I feel like I WIBTA if I stopped answering because they are our neighbors, and we have to figure out how to live next to each other.

Trying to be a good neighbor doesn’t mean giving others control over your home.

