Neighbor Kept Hogging Parking Spaces And Wrecking His Lawn, So This Man Sought The Help Of Crows For The Ultimate Petty Payback

Some people just don’t respect boundaries.

This man has a neighbor who not only parked all his trucks up and down the street, but also did multiple other annoying things.

Instead of talking to the neighbor about it, he decided to get the ultimate payback… with the help of crows.

My neighbor takes up all the parking spaces on the street so I made friends with the birds I have a neighbor who takes up all the (free) parking on our street as well as the space in front of my home. He parks his trucks, 8 or 10 of them.

He has also done lots of things to personally annoy me, like drive his dirt bikes through my front yard and let his dog crap there (right in front of me)!

He befriended and fed the crows in their community.

I befriended the local family of crows by feeding them their favorite things. Now, I will occasionally see 5 or 6 crows waiting patiently in the tree in front of my house, crapping and looking especially creepy. But, surprisingly, they’re not making a whole lot of noise, so as not to give away our secret to the other, nicer neighbors.

The crows seem to be friendly with him.

They have also not crapped on my car in my driveway. Not even once in all the the past months I’ve been treating them. The trees mostly cover the street area anyway.

Getting birds to get revenge on your behalf is genius!

Sometimes, the pettiest revenge is done through the help of birds.

