Neighbor Kept Making One Homeowner’s Life Miserable With Petty Annoyances, So The Homeowner Finally Found A Way To Make The Neighbor Pay For His Carelessness

Stop using my bin! My neighbour is a bit of a jerk.

A jerk and a menace.

He’s an unemployed, benefits scrounger, so fills his day by doing things to annoy me — such as blocking my gate with his bins, leaning over the fence to cut branches off trees, and peeing in the shared alleyway between our houses.

His latest venture has been to use our bins when his are full.

Driving to work one day a few weeks ago, I passed a lay-by where someone had dumped a load of old furniture and bin bags, and a dastardly, petty plan came to mind.

I printed a couple of labels with his name and address on them and stuck them on some cardboard. On the way home, I placed them amongst the rubbish in the lay-by.

I’d forgotten all about it until today, when a different neighbor told me that my neighbor’s wife has been posting rants about receiving a fine for fly-tipping that they “don’t even no nuffin about.” I must ask him about it when I see him.

