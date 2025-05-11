New HR Manager Changed The Company’s Parking Policy, So This Man And The Other Employees Strictly Followed It

When it comes to HR policies, some don’t make sense.

This employee worked at a 24/7 company with a new HR manager.

The new HR strictly implemented the use of parking permits even though it wasn’t necessary.

Employees quickly found a creative way to follow the rules exactly as written in such an annoying way that HR had to rethink their policy.

Read the story below to find out all the details.

Yes, we will inform you right away I used to work at a company that ran around the clock. Operations personnel came and went at all times while administrative staff kept traditional office hours. A new HR manager decided that non-employees parking at our facility was a problem even though it wasn’t, and that the solution was parking permits.

This man and the other employees received a memo.

A memo came out: “Pick up your permit from HR, only one per employee. Cars without stickers will be towed. If you drive to work in a different car, you must notify HR immediately at (HR phone number).” This number will always reach the HR manager no matter the time.

Turns out, they would call the HR even in the middle of the night.

People started driving to work in their spouse’s car and notified the company immediately. Came to work at 0300? Better call, immediately means immediately after all. The parking policy lasted less than a week.

At least that policy didn’t last long!

Let’s read the reactions of other people on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Exactly (pun intended)!

People are loving the story.

This person says they’d be petty like this.

Finally, this person shares their company’s parking policy.

Don’t fix what isn’t broken.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.