New Mother Prioritized Familiar Support During Postpartum, But Her Husband Feared His Side Of The Family Was Being Shut Out

The arrival of a new baby tends to amplify both joy and stress within a family.

For one new mom, it brought about a disagreement with her husband about which grandmother gets more access to their newborn — and lines were drawn quicker than either of them expected.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

AITAH for not wanting to leave my 8 week old baby with my MIL. My husband thinks I am being out of order and actively pushing his mum out because I do not want to leave my 8-week-old baby girl with her.

His MIL also wanted to visit every weekend, which I have pushed back on because my husband works all week and the weekend is when we can spend time together and I get a bit of a break. Some weekends I just don’t want any visitors, but once every 2–3 weeks is fine.

Her husband thinks she’s not treating both grandmothers equally.

Husband also thinks this is unfair as my mum is seeing our baby more, which she does — she is retired and helps me out when my husband is working, so probably sees her a couple of times a week.

I don’t know why, but I feel totally comfortable leaving our daughter with my mum. Maybe because she is my mum? She watches her for me if I need to run some errands.

The drama between this couple continues to heat up.

This is causing big issues between me and my husband. I don’t think I’m being out of order, but he disagrees. He’s now said that he doesn’t want me to leave our baby with my mum. AITA?

This mom wasn’t trying to create distance. She was just trying to protect her peace and follow her instincts.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter tries to help brainstorm some potential compromises.

It seems like both sides have some valid points.

Adjusting to a new baby impacts your emotions in lots of unexpected ways.

At the end of the day, the parents themselves hold the most power here.

She’s caught in a tug-of-war between fairness and comfort.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.