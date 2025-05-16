New Study Claims Humans Were In North America Thousands Of Years Earlier Than Believed, And They Were Using Tools Before They Were Known To Be Invented
One of the biggest advantages humans have over other animals is our ability to make and use tools. We’ve been doing it for a very long time, and this has helped us to become the dominant species on the planet, and is now even making it so we will someday be able to visit other planets.
The earliest examples of humans using tools go back a long way, and according to a study published in the journal Quaternary Science Advances, our use of tools to help transport large items goes back further than previously believed.
Archaeologists in New Mexico found footprints and markings of a travois that date back 22,000 years.
A travois is kind of like a wheelbarrow but without the wheels. So, it uses two poles or sticks that are held at one end, and then the load is placed on the other end and dragged over land. This makes it possible for a person to move much greater weights than they otherwise could.
The study author, Matthew Bennett from the University of Bournemouth, talked to The Conversation about it and explained what was found:
“The drag-marks extend for dozens of meters before disappearing beneath overlying sediment. They clip barefoot human tracks along their length, suggesting the user dragged the travois over their own footprints as they went along. We believe the footprints and drag-marks tell a story of the movement of resources at the edge of this former wetland. Adults pulled the simple, probably improvised travois, while a group of children tagged along to the side and behind.”
In other places in the world, travois were also hooked up to animals to pull the load, though in this find, there was no indication that an animal was used in this way. If humans were using this type of tool and had domesticated animals at that time, it is entirely possible that this was done here as well.
Another interesting implication of this study is that it indicates that humans were already in North America 22,000 years ago. The most commonly held understanding is that humans have only been on this continent for about 15,000 years.
Benant talked to New Scientist about this, saying:
“The peopling of the Americas debate is a very controversial one, but we’re fairly confident about the dates. The traditional story is that the ice sheets parted and they came, but you can come through before the door closes, too.”
Other researchers will undoubtedly want to look at the evidence that was gathered regarding the date when the markings in the study were made. If it can be confirmed, it will have a dramatic impact on our understanding of human migration.
Were humans really in North America 22,000 years ago?
If you found that story interesting, learn more about why people often wake up around 3 AM and keep doing it for life.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.