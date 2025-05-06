‘Twenty-four dollars for six socks that are 30%, more than 30% plastic?’ – Nike Customer Said That Isn’t Making Their Dri-Fit Socks The Same Way Anymore

Nike…you’re been put on blast.

A TikTokker named Drew posted a video on the social media platform and claimed that the company is making its Dri-Fit socks differently than they used to.

Drew said that Nike used to make their Dri-Fit socks with 100% cotton, but now things have changed.

He said, “Does anyone else remember when these socks were cotton? Nike Dri-Fit socks, the reason that they’re called Dri-Fit socks is because they keep your feet dry.”

Drew added, “Even when your feet sweat, because cotton is a natural fiber that absorbs sweat. So that’s why your feet don’t smell when you wear cotton. That’s why your armpits don’t smell when you wear cotton.”

He continued, “Polyester is plastic. If you are, if you look at your clothes, and you see polyester, you are putting plastic on your skin. Number one, that’s why you smell. Because plastic doesn’t absorb any moisture. Number two: like why are we wearing plastic on our bodies? It’s terrible for you. It’s absolutely terrible for you.”

Drew then said, “Twenty-four dollars for six socks that are 30%, more than 30% plastic. It just doesn’t make sense to me. And you can’t find 100% like anywhere. It’s like it doesn’t exist anymore. It’s very strange.”

