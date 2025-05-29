Obnoxious Customer Tried To Intimidate Staff With His Job Title, So They Let The Law Handle Him Instead

Some customers think their job titles grant them special treatment.

This man has a wife who encountered an obnoxious customer claiming to be a lawyer.

The customer demanded a refund for a damaged umbrella.

The staff refused. and even did their research to find out more about the rude customer.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Don’t be rude to the people you want to help you My wife works for a barn that sells hammers. A customer approached the service desk. He has a large broken outdoor umbrella. First thing out of his mouth is “I’m a lawyer,” an implicit threat.

The rude customer demanded a refund for his broken umbrella.

He then demands a refund for the umbrella he bought the morning before. The umbrella clearly has been wind damaged, and the previous afternoon had been exceptionally windy. Refund declined.

The staff looked through their records and CCTV, and reported the rude customer.

Customer gets rather unpleasant and threatens to escalate to corporate. The staff bid him good day. The umbrella was later found dumped in the car park. The staff then checked through sales records and cctv to identify the customer and report him to council for illegal dumping.

Serves him right!

Never try to use your title as a weapon.

