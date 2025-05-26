May 26, 2025 at 6:49 am

‘On Wednesdays we eat $5 sushi.’ – Sprouts Shopper Tipped People Off About Her Favorite Sushi Deal

by Matthew Gilligan

sushi at a sprouts grocery store

TikTok/@jocelynavila96

Sometimes, you find really good food in the most unexpected places.

Like great tacos in a gas station.

Or barbecue in a tent in a random parking lot.

In this case, a TikTokker named Jocelyn said that the sushi from Sprouts is her go-to.

parking lot of a grocery store

TikTok/@jocelynavila96

The video starts in a Sprouts grocery store parking lot and the text overlay reads, “On Wednesdays we eat $5 sushi from Sprouts.”

sushi at a grocery store

TikTok/@jocelynavila96

Jocelyn showed viewers the variety of sushi options inside the store.

She decided on a $5 Krispy Krab roll.

Not bad!

woman holding a container of sushi

TikTok/@jocelynavila96

Take a look at the video.

@jocelynavila96

Catch me here on Wednesday’s 😋 #sushi #lunch #fyp #sprouts #explorepage #parati

♬ original sound – Hillel Barak

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 05 01 at 10.00.56 AM On Wednesdays we eat $5 sushi. Sprouts Shopper Tipped People Off About Her Favorite Sushi Deal

Another TikTokker weighed in.

Screenshot 2025 05 01 at 10.01.06 AM On Wednesdays we eat $5 sushi. Sprouts Shopper Tipped People Off About Her Favorite Sushi Deal

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 05 01 at 10.01.19 AM On Wednesdays we eat $5 sushi. Sprouts Shopper Tipped People Off About Her Favorite Sushi Deal

Grocery store sushi can be good!

True story!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter