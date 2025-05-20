Couple Gets An Invite For A Pricey Destination Wedding They Can’t Afford, But When They Decline To Go It Causes Familial Tension

Look, some people hate weddings, some people love them.

AITA for declining a wedding invitation? My (29F) spouse’s (32M) cousin is getting married in a few months. She moved to another state that is quite far away, and we are looking at a plane ticket as well as hotel & meals. At first we decided it would be just him, as bringing along our toddler for a Friday- Sunday trip sounded like a nightmare.

But we have been tracking prices and there’s no way to do a single weekend under $500 for one person between airfare and other necessities in addition to the monetary gift they’ll get. (Yes money is a big factor, my husband is in construction and I’m a teacher, money has to be allocated precisely).

My husband RSVP’d on their wedding site and declined. His cousin texted him today stating that she never received a text or explanation from him as to why we declined. They grew up very close together but drifted apart once they settled into adulthood.

My husband feels bad but assured me that it’s okay. Her text message to him makes me feel like an AH even though it was a joint decision. AITA for declining to go to the wedding?

