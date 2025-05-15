One Customer Says You Should Know What To Expect As Far As The Bill Before You Step Foot In A Restaurant

When you go out to dinner and want something delicious, few things can compete with crab legs.

So, when this TikToker went to Red Lobster, she was excited to enjoy the food and leave with a full belly.

Unfortunately, she had a deal in mind that hadn’t been around for years.

The video shows her plate of crab legs with a caption that reads, “POV: Went to Red Lobster for $20 Tuesday thinking I would get unlimited crab legs but yal lied.”

Red Lobster would go out of business tomorrow if they offered unlimited crab legs for $20. The meal was good, though. In the video description, she says, “It was good tho NGL.”

Red Lobster gets criticized sometimes, but I’ve always enjoyed their food.

The view even shows her lifting up some of the crab legs to show that it is fried potatoes under it.

For many people, the potatoes (and those delicious lobster rolls) are some of the best parts of the meal.

Honestly, $20 for a plate of crab legs and potatoes isn’t a bad deal at all these days, I’m not sure what she is complaining about.

I haven’t been to Red Lobster in a while, but maybe I’ll have to go back.

Take a look at the full video below to see for yourself.

Read on to see what the people in the comments said.

Red Lobster even replied to her.

This person says they haven’t done unlimited crab legs in a long time.

This person knows that $20 for unlimited crab legs isn’t possible.

She got a good meal at a great price.

And honestly, $20 for a pound of crab legs is amazing.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.