The “Customer Service” Paradox: Can You Be ‘Too Personal’? How One Office’s Friendly Phone Policy Caused a Global Logistics Nightmare

Imagine working on a team at a company where everyone works together to handle the incoming requests, and it’s been working really well for decades. What would you do if a new supervisor came in and changed the priorities, telling you phone calls are all that matter? Would you explain why she’s wrong or comply?

In this story, the employees are in this situation, and they comply. Let’s see how the story plays out.

Supervisor says phones are all that matter. Okay then! So this actually happened a few months ago at my job. Long story short, coworker got promoted to a new supervisor position for all the wrong reasons (she’s besties with the boss and gives him relationship advice on the side). Our team handles many types of incoming requests; phone calls, emails, tickets, and even printer jobs that get printed out automatically. We have a really chill system that actually works: everyone helped where needed, and the manager trusted us to get the work done. Nobody tracked individual stats or micromanaged. We just got everything handled and kept things running smoothly and its been that way in this department for probably 30 years now.

Here comes the new supervisor.

Then my new supervisor comes along and I guess decides she wants to tighten things up or increase accountability or something. Her big idea? “From now on, I’ll be tracking phone calls for performance metrics. Make sure everyone’s doing their job and no ones slacking.” So of course we asked, “What about tickets and emails? Those take most of the time.” She says, “Well, there’s no way to measure those right now so we can’t really track that.” Umm, ok?

Their priorities changed.

So of course, everyone does exactly what she asked. Phone rings? Answer it immediately. If we were working on an email and a phone call comes in? Put it on pause and answer the call. Working on a ticket? Pause, gotta answer a call.

A lot of people started complaining.

So naturally emails start piling up in the shared mailbox, tickets sit untouched in the internal portal (which management still doesn’t know how to run reports on), and the printer starts piling up paper in front of it. After a couple of days, people from other departments, people from our satellite offices, and even some of our external customers start emailing and calling asking if we’re “backed up” because nobody’s responding to tickets or emails. One guy even came down in person to ask why no one has reached out to him about the email he sent in. When asked what was going on we just repeated what supervisor told us. “Focus on the phones since thats what matters.”

Eventually, things changed again.

A few days later, I saw the supervisor get called into a meeting with the boss. When she comes out, she’s clearly annoyed and sends out a message on teams saying: “Please remember that all work types are important, not just phone calls.” And just like that, the “performance tracking” policy quietly vanished. We’re back to doing all the work again, the same way we’ve been doing it successfully for years.

Supervisors often seem to learn the hard way not to change a system that’s working.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person was in a similar situation.

Sounds right.

It really doesn’t make sense.

Unfortunately, this often seems to be true.

Changing a system that works well usually doesn’t end well.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a team who couldn’t stand their new assistant manager, so they banded together to get him fired.