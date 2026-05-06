May 6, 2026 at 8:55 am

‘It’s like watching him be a puppy again. I could cry.’ – An 18-Year-Old Dog With Arthritis & Dementia Enjoyed A Rain Storm Like He Was Young Again

by Matthew Gilligan

dog playing in the rain

TikTok/@runderdown10

One of the great joys of having a dog is seeing them play and enjoy themselves like no one is watching.

But the sad fact of owning a pooch is that none of them live as long as we wish they would.

A TikTokker named Becci showed viewers how her senior dog reverted back his old self again during a rainstorm.

dog playing in the rain

TikTok/@runderdown10

Becci wrote in the video’s caption, “When your 18 year old once water loving sprocker who is part blind, has arthritis and doggy dementia wants to stay out in the pouring rain splashing around.”

The old man frolicked in the pouring rain.

dog playing in the rain

TikTok/@runderdown10

Becci’s dog got soaking wet, but it was well worth it!

She wrote in the video’s caption, “It’s like watching him be a puppy again. I could cry.”

dog playing in the rain

TikTok/@runderdown10

Check out the video.

@runderdown10

when your 18 year old once water loving sprocker who is part blind, has arthritis and doggy dementia wonts to stay out in the pouring rain splashing around 🥹… its like watching him be a puppy again i could cry 🥺#18years #dogsvideo #cockerspaniel #springerspaniel #olddog #sprocker #dog #memories #fyp #dogsoftiktok #doggydementiaawareness #mummysboy

♬ Everyone Thinks They Have The Best Dog – Kiwi Bug The Pug

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person was moved.

Screenshot 2026 02 21 at 7.21.11 AM Its like watching him be a puppy again. I could cry. An 18 Year Old Dog With Arthritis & Dementia Enjoyed A Rain Storm Like He Was Young Again

Another viewer weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 21 at 7.21.22 AM Its like watching him be a puppy again. I could cry. An 18 Year Old Dog With Arthritis & Dementia Enjoyed A Rain Storm Like He Was Young Again

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 21 at 7.21.33 AM Its like watching him be a puppy again. I could cry. An 18 Year Old Dog With Arthritis & Dementia Enjoyed A Rain Storm Like He Was Young Again

Get your tissues ready before you watch this video!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

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