‘It’s like watching him be a puppy again. I could cry.’ – An 18-Year-Old Dog With Arthritis & Dementia Enjoyed A Rain Storm Like He Was Young Again

One of the great joys of having a dog is seeing them play and enjoy themselves like no one is watching.

But the sad fact of owning a pooch is that none of them live as long as we wish they would.

A TikTokker named Becci showed viewers how her senior dog reverted back his old self again during a rainstorm.

Becci wrote in the video’s caption, “When your 18 year old once water loving sprocker who is part blind, has arthritis and doggy dementia wants to stay out in the pouring rain splashing around.”

The old man frolicked in the pouring rain.

Becci’s dog got soaking wet, but it was well worth it!

She wrote in the video’s caption, “It’s like watching him be a puppy again. I could cry.”

Check out the video.

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person was moved.

Another viewer weighed in.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Get your tissues ready before you watch this video!

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