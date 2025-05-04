Grocery Customer Didn’t Let Another With Fewer Items Go Ahead Of Them At The Checkout, So The Other Shopper Called Her Rude

The grocery store express lane promises speed, but in this routine trip, it failed to deliver simplicity.

When one shopper declined to give up their spot in line to a woman behind them with less items, it left the woman ranting about bad manners.

AITA for not giving up my checkout spot to a woman with fewer items? I was at the grocery store picking up a few things for the week, and I ended up in one of those “10 items or less” express lanes. I had exactly 10 things — nothing major, just basics like eggs, bread, etc. Pretty normal trip.

Right as I’m putting my stuff on the belt, this woman behind me (mid-40s maybe?) kind of leans in and asks if she can go ahead of me since she “only has two things.” I looked, and yeah, she had just a couple small things.

But the thing is, I’d already started unloading, and there were two people behind her too, so it wasn’t like the line was empty. I just said, “Oh sorry, I already started,” and kept unloading. I wasn’t rude or anything, just kept it simple.

She didn’t say anything, but she let out this really exaggerated sigh and started muttering about “how manners are just gone these days” and “some people have no decency.” The person behind her kind of awkwardly smiled at me like they didn’t want to get involved.

I checked out, left, and didn’t think much of it until later that night when I told a friend the story. They were like, “Dude, you should’ve just let her go — it would’ve taken like 30 seconds.” Which, yeah, maybe?

But at the same time, I was already mid-checkout, and it just felt weird to shuffle everything around. So now I’m sitting here wondering… was I really being that inconsiderate? I didn’t yell, I wasn’t aggressive, I just didn’t want to stop mid-checkout and make it a whole thing. AITA?

