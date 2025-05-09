Parents Grounded Their Teen From Driving, So She Rode Her Horse To School For Two Weeks Without Them Knowing

When you ground a teenage farm girl from driving, you better believe she’ll find her own way around it.

What would you do if your daughter lost truck privileges but somehow made it to school every day without riding the bus, and never once complained? Would you assume she was following the rule? Or would you suspect she had something else up her sleeve?

In the following story, one mother recounts how grounding her daughter from driving backfired. Here’s the full story.

Teenager grounded from driving gets even Years ago, when my youngest daughter was a teen, she had a truck that she could drive to and from school. Well, as most teens are, she managed to get herself grounded (don’t remember why now). Dad took her keys and grounded her for 2 weeks. This meant she should be riding the school bus to and from school or walking. We lived on a farm just outside of a very small town. The high school was just over a mile from our house as the crow flies. Our daughter was also a barrel racer and had a few horses. Her horses had been trained to go home if they lost their rider (daughter), as daughter often rode her at the arena on the other side of town or way out in the far fields. If we saw the horse without a rider, we knew there was a problem (way before cell phones).

Her parents didn’t find out until much later.

Her dad and I both worked off the farm and left early in the mornings, well before daughter would go to school and didn’t get home till around 6 in the evening. For some reason, she wasn’t complaining too much about being grounded from her truck. What we found out later (actually much later) was that she was riding her oldest horse bareback and just a halter to school and then turning the horse loose to go home. A friend would give her a ride home, and she would put her horse back in the proper field before we got home. All we could do was shake our heads as she didn’t drive her truck to school for two weeks, and also didn’t ride the school bus. After all, what 16-year-old farm girl would want to ride the bus?

Too funny! She was lucky to have a good horse.

Let’s check out what the fine folks over at Reddit have to say about her actions.

The same way you train any animal: time and patience.

He must love doing this.

It is pretty impressive.

As this person points out, she’ll find herself on the other side of it at some point.

Talk about creative thinking!

