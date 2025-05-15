Pregnant Woman Wants To Have Bears As The Theme For Her Baby Shower, But Her Friend Wants Her To Pick A Different Theme

Imagine planning a party and being really excited and inspired by the party theme.

Then you tell your friend about your plans and your friend gets upset because they once had a party with a similar theme.

Would you change your party theme so your friend won’t be upset, or would you stick to the original theme since you loved it so much?

That’s the dilemma one pregnant woman finds herself in as she plans her baby shower.

Let’s read the whole story.

WIBTA If I planned a bear themed baby shower when my friend used the same theme? About a month ago I started looking at baby shower themes and I fell in love with bears. I lived in bear country and I really like black bears. I very excitedly told my partner the second I found this one on Pinterest. He didn’t know showers had themes but was still psyched because it made me happy and he wants to bake bear cookies and other bear themed food and treats. (He works food festivals it’s his thing)

Her friend wants her to pick a different theme.

Yesterday I told a long time friend who immediately told me “that’s what I did… Pick something else.” She then sent me bee themes which she sent me in my last pregnancy which unfortunately didn’t stick. I told her I didn’t like the bees then (and I really don’t like them now because of what I lost.) Her shower was over a year ago and had 2 themes, bears and sunflowers. I didn’t remember the bear portion and she sent me pictures still upset, then told me to pick something more girly.

Her partner thinks they should stick with the bear theme.

I was looking at other themes and my partner questioned why because I’m not one to flip flop on my decisions. I told my partner what happened and he said “if you want to do bears, we’re gonna do bears, she doesn’t own bears, a million other people did bears before her and if she’s going to let bears effect your friendship then she’s not a friend you want.” I continued to look at other themes but none of them feel the same way to me. I’ve been told by a few people not to worry and to do the bears if thats what I like. So would I be a jerk if I still do bears?

Her partner is right. Her friend doesn’t own the bear theme.

It’s weird that her friend is so upset that she’s doing a similar theme.

