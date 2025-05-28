Professor Made A Joke About Their Culture During A Lecture, So This Woman Stood Up And Walked Out

Some jokes go too far.

This person heard her professor make a joke about their culture.

They felt uncomfortable, so they walked out of class.

Then their professor said their behavior was disruptive.

Did they overreact? Check out the full story to find out.

AITA for walking out of my lecture because the professor mocked a topic related to my culture? I’m 19 and a first-year university student. Last week in my anthropology class, the professor was lecturing. It was on different belief systems. They made a joke about ancestor veneration.

The class laughed at their professor’s joke.

They said it was like having dead relatives watching you. It’s like spiritual Netflix, they said. Most of the class laughed. But I was silent because I don’t think its funny at all.

This person felt uncomfortable.

I’m half Japanese, and in my family, honoring ancestors is something taken seriously. We visit graves, make offerings, and participate in traditions like Obon. It’s something I grew up with, and hearing it reduced to a joke made me really uncomfortable. I didn’t make a scene and just quietly left.

The professor said they were being disruptive.

Later on, the professor emailed me saying my behavior was disruptive, and I should’ve brought my concerns to them during office hours. I responded by explaining my perspective. But now, I’m wondering if I overreacted.

Their classmates are divided.

Some classmates support me. Others say I’m too sensitive. I wasn’t trying to be dramatic. I just didn’t feel respected, you know? AITA?

It sounds like a sensitive subject, and it doesn’t seem wrong to remove yourself from that situation.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Jokes are fun and all, but not at the expense of others’ feelings.

