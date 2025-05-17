Renters Moved Out Early To Help The Landlord Sell The Apartment, But When The Sale Fell Through And He Went Back On His Promises, They Had To Fight Back

Breaking a lease often comes at a price, but sometimes the real cost is in broken promises.

AITA for asking my landlord to pay me to move back in? In December 2024, my wife and I started renting an apartment for $4000/month. By the end of February, Landlord wanted us to move out to sell the apartment to buy another property.

He offered us 2 months’ rent ($8000) as compensation for breaking the lease. We agreed, understanding his reason. We had a month-long trip planned for the first week of March and couldn’t move immediately.

We asked for more time (until May), and he initially agreed but wanted to hold open houses while we were away. We were uncomfortable with strangers in our home for a month while we were traveling. To avoid the open houses, we offered to move out quickly (within a week).

The landlord agreed, stating, “If you wanted to move out early, I would be fine with your decision. You could even save more money since I would give you the same amount and wouldn’t be paying for the rent while you’re travelling.” We moved out on March 7th and initially booked storage. As a favor, we asked if we could leave our packed boxes and car in his garage. He agreed, and we didn’t pay March rent.

A month later (now), the sale fell through. The landlord asked if we wanted to move back in under the original terms. This would be convenient for us.

Being considerate, we offered to forgo the full $8000 lease break fee and instead asked for 1 month’s rent ($4000) for the inconvenience, plus repairs to the old water heater and installation of a water softener. The landlord refused this, offering only $1000, claiming we weren’t really inconvenienced.

Now that we’ve rejected his $1000 offer, we told him we’d move our things out completely and expect the original $8000 lease break fee. He’s now arguing that since we “saved” a month’s rent in March, he will only pay us $4000.

He has been quite friendly and nice to me in the past. Were my demands justified? Is his argument about “saved rent” valid in negating the agreed-upon lease break compensation AITA or is he?

What did Reddit have to say?

