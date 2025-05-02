Roommate Experienced A Home Invasion, But When She Called The Cops, Friends Said She Was Overreacting

If you’ve lived with roommates, odds are you’ve had a squabble here and there.

That said, most of us still expect that our boundaries remain uncrossed – just like the locked doors to our private spaces.

This story epitomizes a roommate relationship gone south.

Let’s see if this really merits a 9-1-1 call…

AITA for calling the police on my roommate after they broke into my room? So, I (22F) live with two roommates (one 22F, the other 23F), and we’ve had some tension lately. I’ve always been a private person, so I make it a point to keep my room door closed when I’m not there.

Fair enough. Maybe the other roommates are less… to themselves?

The trouble started a few weeks ago when one of my roommates, let’s call her Rachel, started borrowing my things without asking. I don’t mind sharing occasionally, but Rachel would take stuff without telling me, and when I confronted her about it, she’d either deny it or get defensive.

Not cool, Rachel. I wonder if she goes passive-aggressive or direct.

After a couple of weeks of this, I decided to check with our landlord to make sure it was okay to put a lock on my bedroom door. He said it was fine as long as it wasn’t an issue with the door frame, so I went ahead and installed it. I felt like it was the only way to keep my things safe, especially after I noticed some of my personal items were moved or misplaced.

Locking it down. That sends a pretty clear message, you’d think.

Fast forward to a few days ago, I came home from work and noticed that the door to my room was wide open. Immediately, I got this sinking feeling. My laptop, which I had left on my desk, was missing, as well as my Nintendo switch. I called Rachel and my other roommate, and asked if they had been in my room.

Rachel acted surprised but also defensive, and the just seemed concerned, asking if everything was okay. I was furious.

Yeah I’d be mad too. How will Rachel defend breaking and entering?

I knew that the only way my door would be open was if someone had broken in, and at this point, I was pretty sure I knew who it was. I went into my room and searched for my laptop and switch, but they were gone. After some back-and-forth with Rachel, I realised that she had taken them without permission. When I confronted her, she admitted to borrowing them for “a few days” but didn’t think it was a big deal. At that point, I was beyond frustrated.

Yeah, that’s also theft. So maybe OP should get the cops involved.

I told Rachel that I didn’t appreciate her violating my privacy, and I was done trying to sort things out on my own. I called the police to report that my property had been stolen and that I felt unsafe in my own home. The police showed up, and after hearing my side of things and talking to Rachel, they advised her to return the laptop and switch and apologised for the inconvenience. The laptop was returned but the switch wasn’t, and she claimed that she “didn’t know I owned a switch.” She seemed to think I was overreacting, and some of my friends have also been saying that I might have taken things too far by involving the cops.

Hm. Missing switch, pretty fishy. Did she overreact, though?

Now, I’m feeling conflicted. I honestly didn’t expect things to escalate this much, but I felt like I had no choice. I’m just so tired of being taken advantage of in my own home. But at the same time, I feel bad because now things are super awkward with Rachel, and the police involvement might have been too dramatic. So, AITA for calling the police on my roommate after she went into my room without permission and took my devices?

I think this is a pretty clear violation of her rights.

But what do our comments have to say?

This user is like, nope she committed a crime!

Someone else is like, pick better friends.

This user says your roommate’s a klepto!

Another poster calls this under-reacting.

One user is like, yeah, you *shouldn’t* feel safe.

The break-in was coming from inside the house.

What a nightmare roommate!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.