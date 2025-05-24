Rude Customer Berates Bakery Staff Over Her Wait During The Morning Rush, So In Return She Gets The Saddest Order Of Her Life

Few things in life are worse than dealing with a customer who thinks yelling will get them better service.

So, what would you do if someone screamed at you over their wait during the morning rush?

Would you bite your tongue and apologize?

Or would you get a little creative with their order instead?

In the following story, a barista finds herself in this exact situation and opts for the latter.

Here’s what she did.

Rude customer gets owned It’s a wintry Friday morning, and the coffeehouse/bakery I used to work at is packed. The line would be out the door if people weren’t so averse to the cold outside (so instead, they bunch in a big cluster just inside the door). It’s fairly chaotic for the morning rush. We cashiers and baristas are doing the best we can to manage the flow of people, but it’s taking 10 minutes for most to get through the line. Our manager gave out some free cups of coffee to people who were irked, but this one lady was not having it. She starts admonishing me in a very shrill voice as soon as she gets to the front of the line, “WHY did it take SO LONG to help everyone? Why aren’t there more people working?”

She tried to reason with the customer, but the lady wasn’t having it.

I try to explain that we have as many people on as we can, and my manager is trying to mollify her with a free coffee, which she refuses. “I don’t drink coffee, I just came for a couple of bagels and a muffin! How about you give me those for free? I’m not coming here again, blah blah blah…” Seriously, I think my manager wanted to give her the stuff for free because he was hung over, but he told me to get her what she wanted, and he would take one of the bagels off her order. Well, I knew that something had to be done. I looked through the basket and found the absolute smallest plain and chocolate chip bagels in the place, and these were noticeably smaller than the rest. I mean, I would not have sold them to anyone even though they were in the basket, but I thought this lady deserved them.

Then, she bagged it all up and sent the customer on her way.

The chocolate chip one was even malformed, like it must have been against something while baked, perfect for her. The muffin was the same size as all the others, but I had very bad thoughts about it while I placed it in the bag. I put everything in the bag quickly so she didn’t notice how much smaller the bagels she got were. She was still glaring at me while my manager rang her up, and muttered a brief thanks before leaving. I like to think she screamed when she pulled the bagels out at home.

