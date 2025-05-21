Rude Customer Demanded Extra Crispy Bacon, So Fast Food Worker Gave Him The Soggiest Slice In The Kitchen

Customer service jobs are often a crash course in dealing with difficult people.

One teen didn’t mind doing their job late into the night — that is, until a rude demand for “extra crisp” bacon made them choose soggy vengeance instead.

Don’t be rude to restaurant workers! I worked drive-thru at a fast food restaurant when I was a teen.

Rude customers were pretty commonplace.

To this day, I remember someone coming through ordering a bacon cheeseburger and shouting, “AND I WANT THAT BACON EXTRA CRISP!” Nothing polite — just yelling and demanding.

The employee decided they weren’t going to stand for this attitude.

It was late, so I was also making the sandwiches, and I found the soggiest piece of bacon we had and threw that on the burger. As I handed this AH the bag, he shouted again, “IS THAT BACON EXTRA CRISP?” And I shouted back, “YES!”

Luckily, their manager must have been amused by their antics.

He called the manager later to complain, and I admitted I did it deliberately because the customer was so rude. I was not fired.

It may not have been the most honest move, but it’s what this customer deserved.

What did Reddit think?

This customer was playing checkers, but this fast food employee was playing chess.

Manners go a long way when it comes to interacting with food service workers.

Some methods are just too extreme for real life, but they’re fun to read about in fiction.

Some people just have too-high of expectations for fast food.

Decades later, they still remember how sweet it felt to serve this customer some soggy bacon.

Sometimes petty revenge can be just as satisfying as any paycheck.

