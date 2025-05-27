Rude Customer Didn’t Have ID, So No Matter How Much He Complained, This Employee Wouldn’t Sell Him The Beer He Wanted

If you’re gonna be rude to service industry workers, don’t expect any favors!

And I have a feeling that the customer in this story learned a valuable lesson when it comes to being courteous.

If you work at a retail store that requires you to check a customer’s I.D., would you ever make an exception to the rule?

This employee wouldn’t!

Check out what went down in this story from Reddit!

All customers under 35 will be asked for I.D. “More gas station stories. This time with a jerk customer. So its 5 am, I’m on my last hour of my 10pm-6am shift and too tired for nonsense. In comes a customer who looks like they are in their early 40’s, wearing clothes that look like they have been worn all week.

Yikes…

Also is clearly already intoxicated. They will be “Angry Guy.” AG heads to the beer coolers for a refill. AG: Hey! Your coolers are locked! Me: Yeah, they are. AG: … Well come unlock them so I can get beer!

Nope!

Me: State law is no alcohol sales until 6 am. Unlocking the cooler won’t change that. AG: Nonsense. Unlock the cooler! Me: No. AG: I’ll buy some from store down the street then! Since I’m here though I’ll take a pack of smokes. Me, not happy with being yelled at: Sure, just need to see some I.D.

The customer shares his age, and that’s a big mistake!

AG: Produces a passport (I think) that is so water damaged that I can’t read any of it let alone make out if the photo is him or not Me: Yeah, I can’t accept that. AG: Well that’s the only I.D. I have! Me: Looks like you won’t be taking that pack of smokes either then. AG: goes on a long, unintelligible rant. I’m 30 years old, I don’t need to take this! Me: Oh, you’re 30? ADG: thinking they won Yeah! Now sell me some smokes!

Bam!

Me: You see that sign on the door that says ‘anyone under 35 will be carded’? AG: … **** you! He left without his beer or smokes. Serves him right. That was a good way to end a shift.”

Angry customers who want to break the rules are better off going somewhere else.

No ID? No goodies!

