Rude Customers Keep Slamming Their Coins Down, So She Does The Same With Their Change

Smack your coins on the counter when I have my hand out? I’ll return the favor

I’m a cashier and whenever it comes time for people to hand me money, they generally hand it to me in my hand. But sometimes I get those people who just put it on the counter when I have my hand out for them to hand it to me.

They are rude in other ways, too.

The worst ones are when they have coins to and I have my hand out again and they still put it on the counter. Then they have the audacity to put their hand out when they need their change. So I put their change on the counter too, right in front of their hand. Petty, I know, but it makes me feel better. If you work in customer service, you know that you get your wins where you can get ‘em because even if you don’t think it ruins your day, it really does. I do the same sorta thing when I greet them and they don’t say hello. For example: Me: Hey there how are ya? Jerk: No response or “could I get a bag” Me: This gonna be it for you today? Jerk: No response

So she gives them a taste of their own medicine.

At this point I don’t say anything. When I stop talking they sorta look up at me expecting me to tell them their total because that’s what the soulless minimum wage worker is supposed to do to their almighty god customer right? Well I don’t. If they can’t be bothered to even say hi I can’t be bothered to tell them their total. They got eyes to see it on the little LED display right? Anyone else got any other petty ways of dealing with customers?

