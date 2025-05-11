Rude Driver Kept Honking At An Elderly Shopper To Move Her Shopping Cart, So She Executed The Perfect Petty Revenge

Some people are just so entitled, they couldn’t respect the elderly.

This person’s mom was loading shopping bags into her car, but an impatient younger lady driver started honking at her to move.

Ignoring the lady only made her honk more, so the mom decided to get revenge.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Beep your horn at my mother, get mildly inconvenienced My mother is in her 60s. She was putting shopping bags into the side door of her car whilst in a car park. While doing this, there was a lady in her 20s parked diagonally in front of her. She started driving slowly towards her, crossing the midline of the spaces.

The lady honked at this person’s mom.

She then honked her horn and wafted her hands at my mother, indicating for her to get out of the way. Obviously, this annoyed my mother who just shook her head and continued putting shopping away.

The mother continued to ignore her.

The lady then honked again. She shouted out the window to “move your trolley, I don’t like reversing.” Again, my mother cotinued putting away her shopping as the lady had more than enough space to reverse out, and there were no cars beside or behind her.

As a petty comeback, the mother blocked the lady’s car with the shopping cart.

By the time my mother had finished putting away the shopping, the lady honked a third time. So, my mother left the shopping cart in front of the lady’s car and quickly got into her own car and drove away smiling. Glancing in the rearview as the angry lady had to get out of her car to move the trolley away. Great success!

What a perfect ending! Let’s check out the comments of other people to this story.

This user shows great respect for the mom.

People agree with what the mom did.

LOL. The support is incredible.

Short and sweet.

Finally, this says it all.

That’s how you execute petty but powerful revenge!

