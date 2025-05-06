Rude Man Made A Coworker Cry, But The IT Guy Saw Everything And Used His Tech Skills To Teach Him A Lesson

The “IT guy” may or may not know everybody’s secrets.

In this case, a man who used to work as an engineer shares how he made a rude coworker regret being rude by messing with him using his own devices to drive him crazy.

Let’s see what he did and if it worked.

don’t mess with IT folks Where I used to work there was a guy who everyone knew was a jerk to the nth degree. Always demanded his stuff be done first, and if you needed anything from him, he was suddenly unreachable.

He was not a nice person and didn’t even try to be.

By trade I am a telephony/voip engineer. Was in my cube one day working, and he came over and just gave my co-worker the business with both barrels. Berating her up and down for some petty stuff to do with his cellphone. Literally leaving her in tears.

Seeing his coworker cry because of that guy was the final straw. He wasn’t having it.

So if you know anything about private phone systems, there is an MWI or message waiting indicator light. And in order for the phone system to turn it on and off, it simply silently has the phone dial a specific number. For months, I would randomly turn on his message waiting indicator, and then wait until he would put in a help desk ticket. So the indicator light would be lit even though there were no messages. Then literally blow him off until he would run it up the flag pole complaining.

He had a goal in mind while making his day a bit harder.

Then I would wait until he wasn’t around, and just walk over to his phone and dial the off MWI number. I must have done this eight or ten times before he finally figured it out. Besides that, me and my other buddy would randomly go in and kick him off the wi-fi. We were just messing with him all the time.

It worked.

He came up to me one day and said “I know you’re doing that on purpose, would you please stop?” So I replied I have a distinct feeling that if you apologized to her (my coworker), that might just stop. Otherwise who knows what can happen. He apologized.

In the age of tech, brain muscle is all you need to protect damsels in distress.

As a rule of thumb, be nice to IT folks and their friends.

