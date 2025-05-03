Rude People Cut In Line For The Elevator In Front Of A Woman In A Wheelchair, So She Made Sure It Would Be The Slowest Ride They Ever Took

In public spaces, there’s an art to waiting your turn, but let’s just say some people are too self-involved to care.

When three women cut the line ahead of a woman in a wheelchair without so much as a glance, they didn’t realize they’d just triggered the slowest elevator ride of their life.

Push in front? I’ll make you wait Yesterday we went for a quick family day to town, to do a little shopping. So there is husband, two teenage daughters, and me.

Her disability can make getting around a challenge at time.

I am an ambulatory wheelchair user, meaning I can walk and stand but not very well or for very long — but when outside the house, I am pretty much always in my wheelchair. Well, there we are waiting for the lift in a large shop, in fact for once the only ones in the queue!

When a group of 3 women come up and wait next to us. No big deal, right? Wrong.

The lift comes and they all decide they are first. Never mind the fact that they were all appearing to walk absolutely fine, and not only were there escalators right nearby but also stairs.

And yes, I totally get that invisible disabilities exist — I in fact have some — but they pushed in, in front of us and then took up the whole lift that you can literally fit 20 people in. Did I say anything? Nope.

I just quietly watched as their lift doors ever so slowly closed, and then just before they closed fully, I pressed the lift call button. This then made their lift doors stop closing and open again. Then they had to wait a minute or so for the doors to slowly close again.

Not all lifts work like this here, but in this shop, until the doors have fully closed and the lift has started moving, any press on the lift call button makes them open again. I pressed that button and waited four times just to mess with them and waste their time.

Yes, it wasted my time too, but they had already done that by pushing in and taking up the whole lift. I know it’s very minor, but it amused me!

You can’t push and shove your way through life.

