Thrifter Found a Bag Of Golf Clubs At The Store, So She Called Him Up And He Started Freaking Out. Here’s Why.

Going thrifting is frequently disappointing.

Sure, you think you’re gonna fine treasures, but often you just end up spending a little more than you wanted to on something you’d settle for.

But we keep at it, if not out of absolute need, then for that one rare instance where you find the perfect thing – either for yourself or someone else.

That’s what happened to TikTok user @carolineecker:

“When you send your husband a video from the thrift store asking if he wants these golf clubs,” reads the caption.

“And he calls you immediately freaking out. Anyone know why?”

Then the price reveal: $19.99.

Or what we in the business call “Liar’s 20.”

You gotta put this particular find into perspective.

How did they even get there?

It’s a big deal.

What a win!

Now the question is: to you keep the nice clubs to play with, or sell ’em for a tidy profit?

Thrifting is the best.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!