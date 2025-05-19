May 19, 2025 at 4:48 pm

Thrifter Found a Bag Of Golf Clubs At The Store, So She Called Him Up And He Started Freaking Out. Here’s Why.

by Ben Auxier

Going thrifting is frequently disappointing.

Sure, you think you’re gonna fine treasures, but often you just end up spending a little more than you wanted to on something you’d settle for.

But we keep at it, if not out of absolute need, then for that one rare instance where you find the perfect thing – either for yourself or someone else.

That’s what happened to TikTok user @carolineecker:

“When you send your husband a video from the thrift store asking if he wants these golf clubs,” reads the caption.

“And he calls you immediately freaking out. Anyone know why?”

Then the price reveal: $19.99.

Or what we in the business call “Liar’s 20.”

@carolineecker

I think I just won wife of the year. 🤣❤️ #InsaneThriftFind #ThriftingJackpot #ThriftFinds #ThriftWithMe #scottycameron #scottycameronputters #Thrifting #creatorsearchinsights #golf #golftiktok #golfer

♬ original sound – Caroline Ecker

You gotta put this particular find into perspective.

2025 04 28 15 44 59 Thrifter Found a Bag Of Golf Clubs At The Store, So She Called Him Up And He Started Freaking Out. Heres Why.

How did they even get there?

2025 04 28 15 45 15 Thrifter Found a Bag Of Golf Clubs At The Store, So She Called Him Up And He Started Freaking Out. Heres Why.

It’s a big deal.

2025 04 28 15 45 28 Thrifter Found a Bag Of Golf Clubs At The Store, So She Called Him Up And He Started Freaking Out. Heres Why.

What a win!

2025 04 28 15 45 50 Thrifter Found a Bag Of Golf Clubs At The Store, So She Called Him Up And He Started Freaking Out. Heres Why.

Now the question is: to you keep the nice clubs to play with, or sell ’em for a tidy profit?

Thrifting is the best.

