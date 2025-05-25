She Backed Out Of An Arranged Marriage, And Years Later, Her Family Is Still Giving Her A Hard Time About It

It might be surprising to some of us that arranged marriages are still fairly normal in some parts of the world.

AITA for mentioning snapping about my Auntie’s failing marriage to her?

A few years ago, I (F30) was engaged to someone, it was kinda arranged (still kinda norm in my culture which is Indian) but I backed out 2 weeks later. This caused a lot of family arguments as a lot of my family didn’t agree with my decision. It’s not something I’d consider again.

Today I was hanging with my Aunts and Mom, and one mentioned the topic again. I asked her how she remembered so much of it. She said that ‘your decision was traumatic for all of us’. I then kinda snapped a little – saying that she’s making it about herself. It was traumatic for me having to leave my family home as they didn’t agree with my decision. She then said ‘You’re not going to find a husband when you’re so rude’.

So I snapped back, ‘I’m going to take marriage advice from you, with your failing marriage’. So they all turned on me, lecturing me about how rude I am, how they think of me. That I should respect them as my elders.

Was I rude and out of the line with them? She made it personal first I think and tried to make my trauma – (which still affects me 2 years later and I’m in therapy for currently) about herself and our family.

