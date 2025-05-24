She Bit Her Tongue Through Months Of Her Friend’s Flaky Excuses, But When Her Friend Canceled Again, She Finally Let The Truth Slip Out

We all know that plans fall through on occasion, but when it starts to become a habit, it can fracture friendships.

After months of cancellations and last-minute crises from her flaky friend, one fed-up woman decided to call her friend out — and it didn’t go well.

AITA for finally calling out my flaky friend after she faked an emergency I (27F) have a friend, Lena (28F), who’s been flaking on me for months.

It’s always a different excuse.

Every time we make plans like dinner, concerts, even just coffee, she cancels last minute with some “crisis” (work emergency, family drama, sudden fatigue).

But finally, she couldn’t take it any longer.

I’ve been patient, but last week was the final straw. We had tickets to a show I’d been hyped for. She canceled two hours before, texting, “So sorry, my cat is acting weird and I’m freaking out! Need to monitor him.”

So this time she called Lena out.

I called crap — she’d posted her cat playing happily on Instagram 30 mins earlier. I replied: “If you didn’t want to go, you could’ve just said so. This is the third time this month.”

But Lena didn’t take it well.

She blew up, saying I was heartless for doubting her and that pets get sick suddenly. Our mutual friends are split. Some say I was too harsh, others agree she’s been shady. AITA for calling her out?

You can only make flimsy excuses for so long before those around you start noticing a pattern.

What did Reddit think?

Maybe this whole friendship has just about run its course.

At this point, her friend doesn’t deserve the benefit of the doubt.

On the other hand, maybe her friend really is going through something difficult.

Maybe this woman will just never be the friend she needs her to be — and maybe that’s okay.

Speaking up wasn’t harsh in this instance — it was overdue.

Sometimes calling someone out is the only way to protect your own time and trust.

