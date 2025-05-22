She Called The Cops On The Neighborhood Kids, And Now Her Friend Thinks She’s Being Mean By Putting A Playground In Her Yard For Her Daughter

Some parents really need to keep a better eye on their kids.

When some kids are left to play without supervision, they don’t make the wisest choices.

Would you take the neighborhood kids into consideration when deciding what to buy or not buy for your own children?

In today’s story, one woman has been dealing with disrespectful neighborhood kids, but her friend thinks she’s making a mistake buy buying playground equipment for her daughter.

Let’s read the whole story.

For buying my kid a “playground” after “denying” the neighbor kids a place to play This seems ridiculous to me and I’m pretty confident I’m in the right but here goes. For the last year my neighbors kids have been running amuck on my driveway. At first I was empathetic as they don’t have much of a yard and we don’t live on a culdasac. (They have their own driveway though).

She tired to be nice about it.

Over the last year I’ve nicely requested they stop doing something when it threatened my home or car, for example throwing balls/Frisbee and repeatedly hitting my windows. When things like this would happen I would go outside, calmly, and ask them to not play directly in front of my house or on my driveway.

It just got worse.

They became increasingly more confident, and reckless. Breaking large rocks on my driveway with a hammer and throwing the chunks at my walls. So finally, I called the cops and had them trespassed because the parents knew but didn’t care as long as their kids are outside and not bugging them.

She plans to get a swing set and playhouse for her daughter.

This has coincided with my daughters mobility reaching the point where she wants to climb and play outside, and the weather’s nice so I want to put up a swingset/slide playhouse for her in the backyard. I babysit so I’m getting one that can support two or three little kids weight. A friend told me that I was an AH because I had “eliminated” their space to play and now I was going to “flaunt” my “wealth” by putting up a “playground” in my backyard that they would get to stare at from their house windows. The worst part is I probably would have let the neighbor kids come over and use it if they hadn’t been such turds this year.

She can get whatever she wants for her daughter. She doesn’t owe the neighbor’s kids anything.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

