She Didn’t Trust Her Brother’s Girlfriend To Cook A Clean Meal, So She Packed Takeout In Her Purse And Made A Scene At The Dinner Table

When old friends suddenly become like family, things can get complicated real fast.

One person found themselves full of resentment when their brother started dating an old friend. And they made sure their disapproval was on full display at the dinner table.

Read on to find out what happened next.

AITA for refusing to eat off my brothers gf plates My brother (21) started dating one of my old friends in November last year.

She ditched my birthday dinner to hang out with my brother, which I thought was weird, so I cut her off. Two weeks ago, my brother’s girlfriend—let’s call her Lily—invited my whole family of four to dinner at her apartment. It was kind of an introduction to her side of the family, I guess.

But she’s known Lily for quite some time.

I had been friends with Lily since grade 8. I already knew her family well enough, so I wasn’t interested in going to the dinner, which inevitably would be extremely awkward. When I expressed this to my brother, he accused me of being a petty jerk and basically told my mother to yell at me and force me to go.

She didn’t really think highly of Lily.

Lily has always been kinda dirty. She would tell me to “check her breath” on days she wouldn’t brush her teeth or shower to make sure she didn’t stink. When her mother made her do the dishes, she would just rinse them with water and put them away. All the times I went over to her house, there would be fruit peels covered in ants and just a lot of crap in her room. I tried to overlook it because we would mostly hang out in her living room.

So she didn’t really trust Lily’s hygiene enough to share a meal with her.

The day of the dinner rolls around, and I brought my leftover Chinese food in my purse. So while everyone was eating the food (that I’m assuming Lily prepared, as it was her apartment), I was eating my leftover Chinese.

Everyone else found this very odd.

I couldn’t help but feel as though they were whispering about me on Lily’s side of the table. But the actual day of the dinner was relatively unproblematic — it’s the days that followed that were a nightmare. Everyone is saying I should have just eaten off their plates and not made a scene. Lily unfollowed me on Insta and TikTok.

But she thinks she was totally justified.

It’s all just so weird, and I really don’t think it was that big of a deal. But now my brother won’t talk to me, and they’re saying I should apologize. AITA??

A simple dinner turned into a tense standoff.

What did Reddit make of all this?

This commenter has a razor sharp response.

This response lacks maturity, to say the least.

Being a houseguests comes with certain etiquette that this person woefully ignored.

This user thinks this person may be just making up excuses to be cruel to Lily.

She should have either swallowed her pride and been polite or not shown up at all.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.