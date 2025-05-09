She Doesn’t Want Her Uncle At Her Wedding, So She’s Thinking About Canceling It And Getting Married At A Courthouse

Wedding guest lists are getting out of control, my friends!

I understand parents of brides and grooms wanting to invite certain friends and family members, but shouldn’t the people actually getting married have the final say?

This bride-to-be is putting her foot down because she doesn’t want her uncle at her wedding.

Read her story, and see what you think.

AITA for threatening to cancel my wedding that my dad is paying for if he invites his brother? “My fiancée and I are getting married in May and decided that we didn’t want to have a traditional, large wedding. We had always really wanted to get married at the courthouse.

A big reason for this is because we didn’t want to have to deal with the drama that comes along with not inviting people who think they are entitled to be invited (specifically my uncle and his wife). My parents were very upset about the courthouse idea because they wanted more of a celebration, so we compromised and rented a big vacation house to get married at. It wasn’t exactly what we wanted but we were still happy to do it this way. My parents paid for the house. We invited about 10 people, including two couples that my parents are friends with. But now my dad is insisting we invite his brother.

I have always felt very strongly about not inviting my dad’s brother and his wife to our wedding, no matter how small our ceremony is.

They are extremely entitled people, have spread many false rumors about my family, trash talked us behind our backs, all while trying to maintain the guise of being one big, perfect loving family. Put simply I don’t care how closely related I am to them – I do not have any sort of affection for them and I certainly don’t trust them.

Now my dad is using the fact that he is paying for everything as a way to control his brother getting invited. He says it’s also a celebration for him too, so he wants his brother there (even tho his will have other friends and family there). I say it’s my wedding day and I don’t want to spend it with someone who has treated us like we’re beneath him his whole life. My fiancée and I have already compromised for my parents by getting married at this house in the first place, we don’t need to make any more compromises for them.

My dad is not budging and is accusing me of being selfish and petty, so now my fiancée and I are strongly considering canceling it all and going back to our original courthouse plans. Seeing us get married is a privilege, not a right. AITA? Does my father actually get more say since he is the one paying for everything?”

Canceling the wedding plans might be the only way to avoid inviting the uncle she doesn’t want to invite. Then she can get married at the courthouse like she originally wanted.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

It’s her wedding, and she’ll cancel it if she wants to!

