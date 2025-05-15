She Ended Things When Her Boyfriend Ghosted Her While Staying With His Ex, But Now Everyone’s Calling Her Cold For Walking Away

Some relationships start strong, but red flags can appear fast.

What would you do if the person you were dating constantly disappeared whenever they were around their ex?

Would you give them the benefit of the doubt?

Or would you question whether something more was going on?

In today’s story, one woman grapples with this very situation and tries to remain patient.

Here’s what she did.

AITAH for breaking it off with the guy I’ve been seeing, because he can’t talk to me when he’s around his ex? He’s 35 and I’m 37. We’ve been seeing each other for a couple of months now. Felt a really deep connection. He really pursued me from the start. However, he was in a situation that I wasn’t comfortable with. Supposedly, he and his ex broke up last year, and when he and I met, he was supposed to be moving out in 6 weeks. I, myself, had to live with an ex years ago, so I did have some understanding of this. However, when he’s around her, he can’t talk to me. He kept insisting that they’re not together, but that she’s mentally not well and quite abusive to him, so he avoids the possibility of her having anything to be angry about.

He says there’s nothing to worry about, but she can’t shake the feeling.

This kept eating at me at times, but I was patient for when he said he would be getting out of there. He left about 2 weeks ago. We’ve been able to talk much more and even had him over a few times. Then came this weekend. He wanted to visit his son. Cool. He told me he won’t be staying the night there. Cool. 8 Hours pass and he sends a few quick texts that he’s staying the night with his son (her place), and I hear nothing back from him for 24 hrs. Eventually, I messaged and told him that this is over. I can’t do it. He begs me to believe him, that nothing is going on. That he’s been super busy and it was a stressful day, etc. I told him, “I’m good, thanks.”

It’s all starting to take a toll on her.

Some people think I’m being mean because he may legitimately be scared of how she will react. Trying to hold his son away from him and such. I have seen these things happen to people before. At the same time, this is taking a toll on me mentally and emotionally, because if I truly care about someone, no one stands between them and me. I can’t go an entire weekend without talking to my person, especially for the sake of someone else. I feel like I’m being played. That maybe he’s not over her, if he can truly leave me hanging like this, knowing how it’s affecting me. I’ve yet again not heard anything from him because he’s there with her. AITA?

Wow! This guy sounds like something else.

Let’s check out what advice the fine folks over at Reddit have to offer her.

Here’s someone who speaks from experience.

According to this comment, she should do what’s best for her.

As this person points out, she’ll always be on the side and come second in his life.

This person thinks it was wise to break it off now.

She made a great decision.

He has way too much baggage, so she should take the opportunity to keep looking until she finds the perfect man who puts her first.

