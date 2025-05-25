She Had An Adults Only Wedding, And Three Years Later, Her Niece Is Still Whining About How Traumatic It Was To Be Excluded

Some couples choose to have small, adults only weddings, and there’s nothing wrong with that. In fact, it eliminates of lot of stress and drama for the wedding guests.

What would you do if you had an adults only wedding but your niece was devastated at not being invited?

That’s the situation the woman in today’s story is dealing with, and she’s not sure how to get her niece to stop whining about it.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for telling my niece that either she gets over not being invited to my wedding or she can forget coming over anymore? About 3 years ago, my husband Roy and I got married among a small group – 20 of the people closest to us. This did not include anyone under the age of 21. My niece was 16 at the time and she is the one who threw the biggest fit over it. And she hasn’t stopped throwing the fit since then.

She brings it up at every chance she gets, whining and complaining about how she was purposely left out of a big family event and how she has trauma from being excluded.

She made up this whole story about how she was looking forward to it for years and how deeply she felt not being invited, like it was a complete rejection of her as a human being. Roy and I were together for a year before we got married (yeah I know, but it’s working out for us)

Look, I get that it might have hurt her feelings to not be able to come. MOST of the family didn’t come. But to claim that she has trauma over a freaking wedding invitation is ridiculous. This wasn’t a week long vacation where the entire family gathered together for hours of bonding every day. It was a 4 hour event.

But I’ve finally had enough of her whining over it. She brought it up AGAIN when she was over a few weeks ago. She mentioned how her friends went somewhere without her because she had another obligation and she touched her chest and said how much it “hurt her abandonment trauma” and gave me a pointed look. At that point, I said “It’s been three years, Madison, you need to get over it. You were 16, it was a small group, nobody abandoned you. If you can’t get over it and find a way to move on, why do you keep coming over here? I’m sick of hearing you complaining about it every chance you get.”

She got upset and said that it was one of the most traumatic experiences of her life because it destroyed her innocence and made her have to grapple with the idea that family wouldn’t always be there for her? I just rolled my eyes and said “Whatever, either get over it or don’t come over here again. You bring it up again and you’re gone.” She turned on the freaking water works and started crying about how I was so cruel and how she can’t believe that she’s being completely rejected by her own family and how she doesn’t have a support system. For the record, her mom and dad are happily married and she is constantly surrounded by family and friends. AITAH?

