She Let Her Adult Daughters Move Back In When They Needed To, But After They Mistreated Her Son, She Asked Them To Move Out

For many parents, their children flying the nest brings mixed emotions.

There’s a freedom in your children leaving home, but of course they are missed too.

So most loving parents would never hesitate in taking their adult children back in during a time of need – just as the mom in this story did, when her daughters couldn’t afford their own home any more.

But what she didn’t expect from two daughters in their twenties living at home, was the behavior of children.

This only escalated – until they finally crossed the line.

Read on to find out what they did that caused her to kick them out once and for all.

AITA for giving my daughters one week to leave my house after what they did to their half brother? I have two daughters, both aged over 20. They both graduated college and moved back in with me because they couldn’t find jobs. The house is my late husband, Robert’s house. For context, their dad and I got divorced nine years ago. I got remarried to Robert and had my seven year old son, Tom. The girls didn’t have a good relationship with Robert. In fact, they hated him because of things their dad filled their heads with. They lived with their dad (their own choice) before going off to college.

Let’s see how this situation got even more complicated.

Robert passed away six months ago, after a long battle with disease. Afterwards, it was just me and my son Tom. The girls’ dad got remarried last year, and the woman is basically a witch. That’s why the girls stopped visiting there. They lived in rental apartment during college and their dad used to pay for their rent but stopped after his wife fought with them. The girls couldn’t get jobs to pay for rent and asked if they could move in with me and Tom for a while. I, of course, said yes, even though I knew how they felt about Tom. They moved in and they were nice to Tom but also distant.

Uh-oh. Read on to find out what happened next.

Two days ago, I had an expected call and needed to leave the house. Tom was in bed all day because he was sick, and I asked the girls to look after him for two hours until I got back. I left quickly then an hour later, I got a text from Tom asking me to come home because he threw up again in his room. He said he called for his sisters to help but no one responded. I immediately tried to call them, but both lines were busy. I did my best to come home earlier thinking the girls weren’t at home, but it turned out they were.

Let’s find out what excuses the girls made for ignoring both their brother, and their mom.

One of the girls was downstairs the entire time, the other said she was using “kitchen appliances” and that’s why she couldn’t hear Tom. I was going to believe them, until Tom said he tried to text them but they didn’t respond. I checked their phones after they tried to deny it and he was right. His message was “read” but no response. I blew up at them both and called them pathetic. They argued that I was making them act like they are the parent and placing responsibility on them. I knew this wasn’t about that. They hated Robert. Fine. That might be a little understandable. But Tom is a kid and he has no part in all of this, and didn’t deserve to be treated like that. I knew they neglected him on purpose.

That’s where this situation really reached boiling point.

So I told them they have one week to move out and they started arguing and even crying saying I’m being too harsh on them, and acting worse then their dad’s new wife. I said this wasn’t up for discussion, and now both of them are giving me the silent treatment. They are basically making me feel guilty about the whole thing. Maybe I’ve made a wrong decision. but seeing how they’ve neglected their brother merely out of resentment and hate makes me feel upset and quite concerned to have them around him. AITA?

It sounds like these two adult daughters are disrespectful at best, but most likely completely entitled and spiteful.

They’ve made no effort to get to know their younger brother, and neglecting him while he’s sick – completely ignoring the wishes of their mother who is supporting them for free – is completely wrong.

Maybe it’s about time that they learn to fend for themselves.

Let’s see what the people of Reddit thought about this.

This person called out the girls’ behavior.

And some Redditors had very strong opinions about their conduct and neglect of Tom.

While others reiterated that, by giving them one week’s notice, this mom was doing the right thing by her youngest child.

Their neglect of a child is completely abhorrent, and it seems like these adult daughters really need to learn some lessons.

It’s understandable that their mom is done with their toxicity – she and her son must still be grieving, so she has more than enough to contend with.

Their behavior is too much for most people to handle, let alone people in their circumstances.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.