She Posted What She Thought Was An Innocent Photo To Celebrate Her Boyfriend’s Birthday, But His Mother Lashed Out With Cruel Accusations About Her Character

Posting about a partner online is usually a sweet gesture, not a scandal. Key word: usually.

In this story, one girl’s well-meaning birthday tribute was soon met with shocking accusations from her boyfriend’s mother.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for posting a picture my boyfriends mum didn’t like? Me (21F) and my boyfriend (23M) have been going out for round about 5 months (not a long time), and his birthday was the other day. So I posted loads of pictures of me and my boyfriend.

One photo in particular would prove to be a problem later.

One of these pictures was one of me and my boyfriend wrapped up in towels, as we had just gotten out of the shower. (All you could see was our faces and shoulders, then it was just towel.)

She asks for permission to post it, and receives the go-ahead — with one caveat.

I asked my boyfriend if I could post the picture and he said yes, but his mum wouldn’t like it.

But she decides to post it anyway.

So I posted the picture along with the other pics.

Turns out, her boyfriend was right to fear his mother’s reaction.

His mum (42F) went absolutely mental, calling me “a jerk who just wants her son for his body,” and then proceeds to say, “my son should not be with a filthy scum like you.”

She still stands by the fact she thinks it’s totally innocent.

I didn’t see the issue with the picture, as you couldn’t see any body parts and the fact that my boyfriend said that photo was okay. AITA for posting the picture?

She never meant to cause drama… or did she?

Let’s let Reddit weigh in.

In the mom’s defense, her boyfriend did warn her that the photo could cause drama.

Next time, maybe she should tread a bit more carefully.

Right or wrong, his mother’s reaction was way out of line.

It’s probably better to exercise some caution when it comes to social media.

In trying to celebrate her boyfriend online, she was met with a hostility that may be hard to come back from.

A picture may be worth a thousand words, but this one didn’t deserve this harsh of judgement.

