She Thought They Would Get A Refund After Filing Their Taxes, But She Was Furious When Her Husband Used The Tax Refund To Pay For Child Support

AITAH for being angry my tax refund paid off my husbands child support My husband and I filed our taxes jointly this year. It was for the past two years. I was unaware that he had $7,000 in unpaid child support. I thought he was making regular monthly payments. We were expecting a refund, but only $175 was deposited.

I feel blindsided, violated, and taken advantage of. When I brought this up, he dismissed my feelings. He told me I should be grateful because the child support is now paid off, and it means he can contribute more money each month.

That logic doesn’t make sense to me. His child is still under 18, so he still has to make ongoing payments regardless. I feel physically ill.

He is not supportive of how I’m feeling whatsoever. He is actually angry at me for how I am responding. AITA?

