She Told Her Boyfriend She Doesn’t Want To Stick To A Raw Vegan Diet, So He Got Upset With Her And Insulted Her

Raw vegan diet, huh?

Well, to each their own, but if someone is NOT on board with that idea, maybe you shouldn’t give them a hard time about it…

Just a thought!

Is this woman unreasonable for how she handled a request from her boyfriend?

Read on and see what you think!

AITA for not wanting to eat a raw vegan diet? “I (21F) have been seeing someone who is vegan (35M), I am a vegetarian who has been mainly eating vegan. The topic of raw veganism comes up quite often and I’m not really open to the idea to be honest. He swears up and down and says it will help me with my cramps (I have endometriosis). I said that I didn’t think it was really for me and that i’m kind of putting my foot down on the subject. Especially considering so many ex-vegans were raw vegan.

What’s the big deal..?

He got upset and said “You’re so closed minded don’t complain to me about your cramps unless you’re willing to fix your diet” HUH?! I told him that was unfair and quite frankly rude as hell. I’m now the bad guy, he stormed downstairs without even having a conversation and says that I don’t take accountability for my health.

She’s still annoyed with him.

It ticks me off. Anyways now I’m typing this as he’s sitting on his computer. AITA?”

I don’t know if these two are right for each other…

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual said she’s NTA.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

And this person shared their thoughts.

These two might want to start looking for different life partners…

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.